Quiet start, hit or miss afternoon thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your weekend. We are waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with a lot of humidity in our atmosphere.

We have more rain on the way! Throughout the morning we have a 20% chance for showers near the coast. As we head towards the afternoon there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms throughout our area. Some of these thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. A typical summer pattern that we are under.

We have more moisture on the way this upcoming work week! A surge of moisture is entering our middle atmosphere over the next few days. This will cause our rain chances to be high for the start of your work week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s in the afternoon for the next few days.