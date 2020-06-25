Quiet Start, classic afternoon pop-up thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We had an active weather day yesterday with multiple storm reports. Today there is no threat for severe weather but a 50/50 chance for an afternoon thunderstorm or shower. The Saharan Dust has arrived! If you look up in the sky you will see a dusty haze. Tomorrow it will be more visible will lower cloud coverage.



This morning there is a 30% chance of a light shower heading into the late morning hours. There will be a break in the rain throughout mid-day with rising temperatures. This afternoon we will have a high of 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies.



This afternoon there will be pop up thunderstorms until the sun sets. We could rack in another half inch of rain or so in some areas. The Saharan Dust has started to enter our region and could impact our air quality over the next few days. Expect beautiful sunrises and sunsets and a quiet tropics!