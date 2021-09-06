Scattered afternoon thunderstorms, sunshine closer to the coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Labor Day Gulf Coast! We have a mix of sunshine and a few storms in your forecast today. We are starting out with highs in the low 70s with partly cloudy conditions.

This afternoon there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms. Frequent lightning and heavy rainfall is possible. Flooding will be a risk in some of the areas that could see these stronger storms. The timing of the storms is in the afternoon.

Anticipate an increase of showers in the forecast on Tuesday evening and Wednesday with a wave of tropical moisture heading our way.