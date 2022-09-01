Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start out quiet yet again with temps in the 70’s and a dry radar. It is humid out there, as it typically is this time of year.

Throughout the day, it will be another hot one with temps soaring to the low-to-mid 90’s for most. A few storms are possible near the coast this afternoon, but they will be very hit-or-miss. Most will stay dry!

Moving into the holiday weekend, a front will park itself over our area which will bring up our rain chances starting Friday to between 50% and 60%. We are not expecting a washout, but you may want to have indoor backup plans just in case. Temps will stay in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

In the tropics, we are tracking three areas. We have newly formed Tropical Depression 5 in the northern Atlantic that is forecast to become a hurricane in the next few days. This is not a threat to the United States or our stretch of the Gulf Coast. The second area is a tropical wave off the coast of Africa with a medium chance for development. Even if this organizes short-term, it will likely be short-lived as it moves over colder waters. The third area is moving through the central Atlantic and has a high chance of tropical development. The good news is, it will stay in the Atlantic. The good news is, no threats to our area.