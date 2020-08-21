WEATHER AWARE: Quiet start, A few afternoon thunderstorms could produce damaging winds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are weather aware today as a few afternoon thunderstorms could produce damaging winds. This morning we might see a few coastal showers.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and low 70s. This afternoon we are expecting partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. The overall coverage for rain is at the lower end around 40%. Tomorrow we have end lower rain chances at 30% with a high of 89.

The rain chances are anticipated to spike but the overall impacts will depend on the tracks of the two tropical systems we are tracking.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Thirteen is sitting east of the Lesser Antilles racing to the west-northwest. This system is forecast to become “Tropical Storm Marco” by Friday evening. The current NHC track keeps the system moving west through the weekend north of the Greater Antilles. There is a chance that the storm will reach the Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected to slow down as it approaches the western Caribbean. This storm will likely strengthen into “Tropical Storm Laura” by Friday morning. A northerly and northwesterly movement is likely through the weekend. Folks living along the Central and Western Gulf Coast should pay close attention to this system.