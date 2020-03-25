Quiet night ahead with record warmth ahead for Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The streak of warm weather looks to continue with some locations approaching record territory by Thursday.

A quiet and stable air mass will continue to hold over the Gulf Coast through the rest of this Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall through the 70s with just a few passing clouds. Skies will go mostly clear overnight with some drier air aloft. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by Thursday morning. Winds will stay very light.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Gulf Coast and the Southeast U.S. for Thursday and Friday. This will lead to even warmer temperatures. In fact, parts of the Gulf Coast could break records Thursday after. We are forecasting a high temperature Thursday of 87° in Mobile. That would break the previous record high of 85° set back in 2012. Skies will stay mostly sunny with a light south wind. Temperatures will stay in the middle and upper 80s for Friday. Moisture will rise slightly leading to some patchy dense fog Friday morning.

Rain chances will rise through the weekend and into early next week ahead of our next cold front. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to around 80. The highest rain chance will come Tuesday.