Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

Once again, we are starting off calm this morning with most staying dry. Temps are in the 70’s with very muggy conditions.

This afternoon, showers and storms will increase in coverage at around a 60% chance. One or two strong storms cannot be ruled out with lightning, thunder, gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will reach the upper 80’s for most. Storms will fade this evening as lows drop back into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay elevated at around 60% through the week. We are expecting less showers and storms for the weekend at around 40% chance. Temps will stay in the upper 80’s for most.

In the tropics, we are tracking a tropical wave just off the coast of Africa. NHC is giving this a low chance for tropical development in the next several days. The good news is this is very far away, so we have plenty of time to watch. For more info: