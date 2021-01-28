Quiet Friday ahead, Warmer temps and rain chances for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Winter cold has returned to the Gulf Coast and looks to continue through the end of the work week.

Winds will continue to slowly relax through the night. High pressure will keep skies mostly clear with temperatures cooling down quickly. Keep the jackets handy for Thursday with morning temperatures likely falling to or just below the freezing mark. Coastal areas will be kept a little warmer.

Sunshine will be the story for Friday. After a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. A light south wind will develop. This will lead to a few clouds moving into Friday night.

Clouds will increase through Saturday with temperatures bounding into the 60s. A cold front will bring scattered rain to the Gulf Coast Sunday. This will be followed by yet another push of cool air. Highs will only reach the 50s early next week with morning lows in the 30s.