MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The cold air did not last too long! We were in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. A quiet evening ahead with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s tomorrow morning.

A line of showers and thunderstorms will be passing tomorrow afternoon. We are under a Marginal Risk, level 1/5, for our coastal communities. The overall risk is low, we could see a stronger thunderstorms that could produce damaging winds. The rain will clear out by 8 pm Tuesday evening.

For the rest of the week, We stay warm with temps in the 70’s each afternoon. Rain chances go back to near zero Wednesday and Thursday before another system moves through Friday. That could linger into Saturday, but we look to clear out Sunday