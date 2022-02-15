MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had a lovely day with plenty of sunshine. This evening will be quiet with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. Tomorrow morning we will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow we will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain. Thursday morning we will be warm, muggy and in the low 60s. A cold front will be passing through Thursday afternoon through the evening with a line of showers and thunderstorms. We will be WEATHER AWARE with a Marginal risk (level 1/5) and a slight risk (level 2/5) northwest of I-65 on Thursday. There is a chance for damaging winds, a few tornadoes and flooding.

The showers is expected to clear out by Friday morning. The clouds will stick around with highs in the upper 50s. A dry weekend ahead with no chance of rain. We will be mostly sunny on Sunday with highs around the mid 60s. On Monday we could see a few showers with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 70s by Tuesday.