Quiet evening ahead, get set for a rainy Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a gorgeous Tuesday across the Gulf Coast, but changes lie ahead as we head into the middle of the work week.

Expect a quiet evening with light and steady winds. There will be a gradual increase in cloudiness the later we go into the night. Our next weathermaker will approach from the west. A small rain chance will begin for the Gulf Coast after 11pm. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s after midnight and rise again into the lower 50s by sunrise Wednesday. A bath of rain will overspread the region, so anticipate areas of rain and isolated storms for the morning commute.

Rain chances will remain highest from 6am to noon Wednesday. As we head into the afternoon hours, the weather system will quickly move east. Expect isolated showers and some cool winds for the rest of the day. Temperatures will hover in the middle 50s for most of the afternoon with a steady northeast breeze.

The region will dry out for Thursday with seasonable temperatures. Lows will fall into the 40s with highs in the lower 60s. Another quick-moving system will bring more rain for Friday. Good news, high pressure will build in for the weekend. Temperatures should warm back into the middle 60s by Sunday.