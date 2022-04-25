MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A lovely start to our week! We saw plenty of skies today with highs in the mid 80s. This evening will be muggy as we dip into the mid 60s. We could see areas of patchy fog with a few sprinkles possible.

Tomorrow afternoon a few pop up thunderstorms are possible, mainly near the coast. We will be clearing out by the evening with the north wind pumping in the drier conditions! Plenty of sunshine to end the rest of the week with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A warming trend for the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. The next chance of rain comes Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible.