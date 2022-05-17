MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast can look forward to drier and continued warm weather in the days ahead.

A stray shower or storm may develop early Tuesday evening, but most of the region will remain rain free. This will lead to a warm evening for the Gulf Coast with temperatures finally falling into the 70s by 9 PM. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower 70s Wednesday morning. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out.

Drier air aloft will lead to a quiet and warm mid-week. Expect sunshine with passing clouds. High temperatures will easily climb into the lower 90s with a few middle 90s popping up inland.

The rest of the work week will remain quiet. The pattern will shift for the weekend as we introduce higher rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday and Sunday. This could impact Hangout Music Fest.