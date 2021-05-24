Quiet and warm work week ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A strong ridge of high pressure will remain dominant over the southeast leading to a quiet and warm week ahead.

A few clouds will skirt across the skies through the evening and into the overnight hours. Areas of patchy dense fog will form after midnight. Expect light to calm breezes with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Patchy fog Tuesday morning won’t stick around long. Expect another day with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 80s for most of the region. Coastal communities will be helped by an onshore flow.

The weather will remain warm and sunny through most of the week. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Expect just a few passing clouds through the end of the week. Our next front will roll in this weekend. Rain chances will remain small.