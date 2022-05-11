Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out quiet and mild with temps in the 50’s and 60’s. Winds are light and the skies are clear thanks to high pressure across the Southeast.

Throughout the day, temps will rise to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s for most north of I-10 and mid-80’s at the beaches. Sunshine will continue with no rain chance! Tonight, skies will stay clear with lows dropping back into the 60’s.

We keep the rain chances below 10% through Friday before we go up to 20% and 30% Saturday and Sunday. It does not look like a washout, but the chances are higher than what we have seen this week. High temperatures will stay consistent in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.