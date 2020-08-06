Quiet and mild tonight, Warmer days ahead with higher rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was another warm and mostly dry day for the Gulf Coast. This trend will continue as we wrap up the first full work week of August.

Temperatures will be slow to cool through the evening with very few showers and storms ion the region. Any showers will likely wind down after sunset. Skies will become mostly clear through the overnight period. A light west breeze will stick around as temperatures fall into the 70s. Most of the region will wake up to lower and middle 70s Friday morning with coastal spots in the upper 70s.

It is more of the same for Friday. Temperatures will warm quickly into the afternoon with temperatures in the lower and middles 90s. A sea breeze shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but rain chances will hold at less than 10%.

Moisture will begin to slowly rise this weekend leading the better coverage of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will climb to 30% by Sunday and into the 40-50% range by next week.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next five days.