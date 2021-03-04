Quiet and cool tonight, More clouds move in for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure is in firm control of the Gulf Coast leading to quiet and comfortable conditions.

The weather pattern looks to remain quiet Thursday evening and into the overnight period. Expect mostly clear skies through midnight with a light north and northwest breeze. After midnight, high clouds will begin streaming into the region. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle 40s.

Clouds will continue to increase through the day Friday as another weather system approaches from the west. Rain will hold off until after sunset. Highs will manage to reach the lower 70s. A few showers will be possible Friday night and early Saturday morning as the system moves southeast into the Gulf of Mexico.

Scattered clouds will linger through the day Saturday, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 60s for the weekend. The weather pattern will remain quiet into next week with a nice warming trend. Highs will reach the 70s starting Tuesday.

Trending Stories