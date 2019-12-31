Quiet and cool start to the new year, rain chances down the road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are wrapping up 2019 on a picture-perfect note weather wise. We expect a cool and quiet start to the new year.

A dry air mass firmly in place over the Gulf Coast will lead to fair conditions as we usher in the new year. Mostly clear skies will continue with temperatures falling through the 40s overnight. A few clouds will stream in by sunrise Wednesday with morning temperatures hovering in the upper 30s.

The first day of 2020 will be noted by increasing cloudiness through the day. This will be in advance of our next rainmaker. Temperatures will hover near seasonal averages. Highs will climb into the lower 60s with breezes becoming southerly late in the day. We are tracking our next cold front. This will bring showers and storms late in the day Thursday. An isolated strong or severe storm will be possible Thursday night. Rain will linger into Friday as cooler air begins to work into the region. Highs will hover in the 50s this weekend with lows in the 30s.