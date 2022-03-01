MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mother Nature cooperated delivering a stunning Fat Tuesday for the Gulf Coast. Good news! It looks like the nice weather will stick around for a while.

Mostly clear skies will continue as we press on through our Fat Tuesday evening. Temperatures will cool down quickly under clear skies and light winds. We will fall into the 50s by 9 PM with many Gulf Coast communities waking up to lower and middle 40s Wednesday morning.

You Ash Wednesday is looking nice. Our slow warming trend looks to continue with afternoon highs reaching the lower and middle 70s. Winds will turn out of the southwest late in the day.

The quiet weather pattern will continue through the rest of the week as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s Friday and into the weekend. Moisture will slowly increase giving way to spotty rain chances by Monday and Tuesday.