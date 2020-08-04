Quiet and comfortable evening ahead, Seasonably warm temperatures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast has been under the influence of a comfortably warm and dry weather pattern for the first half of the work week. Rain chances look to stay low in the days ahead.

We a retracking a weak cold front slowly moving our way from the northwest. A few clouds will stick around this evening with a few hit-and-miss showers mainly north across Central Alabama. Temperatures on the Gulf Coast will fall back into the 70s. Inland location will bottom out near 70 with coastal communities starting off Wednesday in the middle and upper 70s.

As the front moves in and quickly stalls in our region, moisture will increase slightly. This will be enough to pop off a few showers or storms Wednesday afternoon. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s. A light breeze out of the northwest will turn southwest with a developing sea breeze.

Rain chances will drop again for the rest of the week with a drier atmosphere aloft. Moisture values will start to pick up by the weekend and next week leading to a return to afternoon shower and storm chances.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Isaias continues to pick up forward speed moving north and northeast through New England. The storm will be in the eastern most provinces of Canada by Tuesday morning. Another weak tropical wave south of Bermuda only has a 20% chance of development within the next five days. It poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.