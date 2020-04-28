Pretty Today; Few Strong Storms Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Tuesday! Headlines today include another pleasant day today, storms tomorrow, then sunshine and building warmth to end the week.

Today will be another mostly quiet day along the Gulf Coast, but there will be changes compared to yesterday. High pressure will slowly move away allowing winds to turn out of the southeast through the day. Temperatures will run close to average with highs within a stone’s throw of 80 degrees. We will likely see a few extra clouds late in the day as humidity starts to rise.

A cold front will approach from the northwest Wednesday. This will bring mostly cloudy skies and chance of thunderstorms to the Gulf Coast. The is a small chance for a strong or severe storm.

Most of the News 5 area is included in a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow. That is level 1 of 5 and means a couple to a few isolated severe storms are possible. In our northeast communities it is a slight risk, level 2 of 5 and means scattered severe storms are possible. If a storm were to become severe the main concern would be damaging winds, but a brief tornado can’t be completely ruled out. By tomorrow night storms will be moving away and we’ll settle back into another quiet pattern.

Temperatures will drop a few degrees for Thursday. Highs will dial back into the upper 70s and morning lows will be back in the 50s. By Friday we begin a warming trend while keeping sunshine around. The end of the weekend into next week could bring highs close to 90 with lows in the 60s.