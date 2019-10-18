PTC 16 now Tropical Storm Nestor racing towards the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

The National Hurricane Center upgrades PTC 16 to Tropical Storm Nestor.



As of 1:00 PM CT, Nestor develops a centralized circulation center and continues to strengthen. This storm is producing sustained winds of 60 mph.



The storm will begin racing northeast toward the Northeastern Gulf Coast. Conditions will begin deteriorating Friday night with clouds, gusty winds, and bands of heavy rain. This will last through the night and into Saturday morning. Some parts of the Gulf Coast, particularly the Florida Panhandle, could receive 2-5” of rain with wind gusts over 50 mph.



Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Aucilla River in Florida.



A Coast Flood Advisory is in effect for the entire Northeastern Gulf Coast through Saturday morning. 1-2’ of water rise will be possible especially during times of high tide.

The impacts we see will be highly dependent on the eventual track. Most signs are pointing to us being on the west side of the storm which is the drier side, but if the center or eastern half of the storm gets closer then we would see higher rain totals.

As for the first half of the day here we get a few coastal showers, but most start the day on the dry side with upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances will continue to climb throughout the day. By the afternoon it’s a 60% chance with the most likely spot being closer to the coast even though everyone will have a chance of picking up some rain.

Due to the rain and cloud coverage, highs only manage the upper 60s and lower 70s.

By tonight into Saturday morning that’s when we feel the impacts of PTC 16.

The weather still could be rough during the early half of the day Saturday, but conditions will be getting better as the system races away to the north. Saturday will still likely be breezy, but we’re looking at mostly dry skies by the afternoon with upper 70s for highs.

On Sunday we’re back to the lower 80s for highs with sunshine. Our next cold front approaches Monday and this will bring a potential for some severe weather. Past Monday we’re back to cool weather.