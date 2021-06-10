Pop Up Storms While Staying Steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Some drier air aloft will move into the region leading to lower rain chances through the rest of the work week. Mornings will start off muggy with a little bit of patchy fog. Only a few storms will develop into the afternoon and early evening. Like yesterday though, rain chances will run higher the farther north you travel in our area. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm with high humidity. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values could reach the lower triple-digits today and tomorrow.

Moisture will get a boost for the weekend leading to a few more daily thunderstorms. Highs will stay warm topping off near 90 with morning lows in the 70s.

In the tropics, no development is expected over the next 5 days.