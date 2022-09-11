MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!

We start the morning with mostly dry conditions except in northwest Florida, and we will only see a few scattered showers and storms throughout the day today. Temperatures will be able to get quite warm due to the limited rain chances with high’s into the upper-80’s with some places touching 90 degrees. There is a high risk of rip currents, so make sure to be careful if you plan to spend time along the Gulf Coast.

A cold front that moves into the area on Monday will give us a slight jump in our rain chances. Storms will stay mostly scattered, and after the front passes through the region, we will have drier air that dominates our region for the rest of the week. From Tuesday through Saturday, rain chances will stay between 10 and 20 percent. Temperatures will not see much of a change staying in the mid- to upper-90’s across the region.

We are now just following one possible area of development in the eastern Atlantic that has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. This does not pose any threat to our area.