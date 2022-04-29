MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture has continued to increase Friday leading to a few pop-up showers and storms. A few more of this spot-style storms will be possible as we head into the weekend.

A southeast breeze will continue for the Gulf Coast as we press ahead into the evening and overnight hours. Any Friday afternoon or evening showers will likely wind down after the sun sets. Light southerly breezes will keep temperatures elevated overnight. Lows will bottom out in the middle 60s for much of the region.

Increasing moisture and humidity through the weekend will lead to increasing rain chances. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 80s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop after lunchtime. Those storms will likely wind down after sunset.

Next week is look warm and humid. Afternoon highs will continue to warm up day by day. Highs will reach the middle 80s for most of the region. Some upper 80s will be possible by Thursday and Friday. We will carry a pop-up shower chance every day focusing after lunchtime.