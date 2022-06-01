MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Textbook summer weather continues for the Gulf Coast. This includes the chance for pop-up storms.

A few spotty showers will likely wind down as we head into the evening and overnight period. For most of the Gulf Coast, temperatures will stay warm but seasonable. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some patchy fog will be possible.

We are anticipating more of the same. Warm afternoons with pop-up showers and storms. Rain chances will hold at 30% for Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb into lower 90s with a few middle 90s inland.

Some drier air will move into the region for Saturday. This will lead to a lower rain chance. This typical summertime weather will continue into next week.

The tropics are active. An area of low pressure will likely develop over the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. Anything that forms will likely move in the general direction of Southern Florida. This poses no threat to the Northern Gulf Coast. Hurricane season begins today and will continue through November 30th.