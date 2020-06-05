Pop-Up storms expected Friday afternoon, Higher weekend rain chances thanks to Cristobal

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will stay mild holding in the lower and middle 70s. Skies will stay partly cloudy with light winds out of the south.

It will likely be a steamy end to the week. Expect a good supply of sunshine with building clouds during the middle of the day and the afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible after lunchtime. The rain chances will hold around 30%. Temperatures will climb quickly reaching the lower and middle 80s at the coast. Inland locations will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The weekend forecast will revolve around the eventual path of Cristobal. Expect a high risk of rip currents at the coast and high wave activity Saturday. Rain chances will rise late in the day as the circulation creeps closer to the Gulf Coast. Areas of heavy rain will be likely Sunday as the system closes in and likely makes landfall. Minor coastal flooding will be possible especially during high tide cycles. Exact rainfall amounts will be dependent on the track of the storm.

Rain chances will likely remain elevated early next week thanks to high moisture values.