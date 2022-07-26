MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tuesday was marked by scattered clouds, warmer temperatures, and fewer showers and storms. This trend looks to continue for Wednesday.

Any showers that develop Tuesday evening will quickly come to and end around or just after sunset. Temperatures will remain warm through the evening hovering in the 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out in the middle and upper 70s with lower 80s along the immediate coast.

Drier air aloft will linger over the Gulf Coast for Wednesday. This will mean just a few spotty showers and storms through midday into the early afternoon. Although storms will be sparse, any storms that develop will produce locally heavy rain. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s.

Rain chances will pick back up Thursday and Friday. Rain will begin around mid-morning and continue into the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 90s with morning lows in the 70s. Rain chances will drop again by Saturday.