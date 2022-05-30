MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mother Nature delivered a breezy and mostly dry Memorial Day. Rain chances look to pick up heading into Tuesday.

A stray shower or storm is possible Monday evening, but that chance of rain will wind down quickly after sunset. A steady, but lighter southeast breeze will continue through the evening. Skies will remain mostly clear. Overnight temperatures will fall to seasonable levels bottoming out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Moisture will rise for Tuesday leading to a better coverage of scattered showers and storms. The best chances will come after 1 PM. Highs will easily climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Isolated afternoon showers and storms will continue through the rest of the week. Highs will remain slightly above average reaching the lower 90s.

We are watching Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific. The storm will make landfall in Southern Mexico tonight. Agatha will be shredded apart by Mexico’s mountainous terrain. An area of low pressure, part of the remnants of Agatha, could try to develop in the Gulf or Caribbean late in the week. Regardless of development, the system will head in the general direction of the Florida Peninsula.