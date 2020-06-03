Pop-up showers and storms for the rest of the week, Affects for Cristobal expected this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Shower and thunderstorm chances will run a little lower for the rest of the week, but all eyes will be on the weekend as Cristobal heads for the Gulf Coast.

And showers and storms this evening will begin to wind down. After sunset, the rain chances will drop to around 20 %. A light south wind will help to keep temperatures elevated through the night. Overnight lows will range from the upper 60s inland to the middle 70s at the coast.

Temperatures will stay steamy for the rest of the week. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine with mainly pop-up afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 80s to near 90. It will feel warmer when you factor in the humidity.

The weather pattern for the weekend will focus around the eventual path of Tropical Storm Cristóbal. The storm will begin to move north through the central Gulf of Mexico Saturday bringing increase waves and swells and a high risk of rip currents. Rain will likely move in overnight Saturday. Tropical Storm force wind gusts will be possible Sunday depending on the exact track of the storm. The heaviest rain will likely fall Sunday. Although exact amounts are uncertain, a widespread 2-6” of rain is possible. Higher-than-normal tides and some coastal flooding will be possible.