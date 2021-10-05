Pockets of heavy rain to continue, Drier weather later this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An upper-level trough and surface frontal boundary will be a focus for a continued flash flood threat for parts of the Gulf Coast through mid-week.

Parts of Baldwin County, AL and Northwest Florida have picked up 6-12” of rain over the last 24-36 hours. This has led to flash flooding. This threat will continue.

A flash flood watch continues for all our Northwest Florida counties, along with Baldwin, Clarke, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia Counties in Alabama. The chance of rain will continue this evening with scattered rain mainly for areas east of I-65. Communities west of Mobile Bay will see less rain. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Clusters of showers and storms will continue to move north off the Gulf of Mexico focusing for areas east of Mobile Bay. Another 2-6” of rain will be possible over the next few days. Highs will reach the lower and middle 80s.

This pattern will be slow to break down. Lower rain chances now extend into Thursday. We should return to full sunshine by Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels with lows in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s.