PM scattered thunderstorms locally, Dorian now category 5

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend!

Hurricane Dorian is now a category 5 hurricane. This is considered a very dangerous storm and should be taken very seriously. That being said, the latest National Hurricane Center track has it sticking to the Atlantic east coast affecting Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. At this point, we are highly confident that Dorain will not impact our area with hurricane or tropical storm conditions. It will however bring us a very dry week. Given how hurricane Dorian is rotating (as a low pressure – counterclockwise), our community will be in an area of northerly flow, bringing us hot temperatures and little to no rain chance for our extended outlook past today. Highs could reach the mid to upper 90s.

Today will be the last we see of rain for awhile. We are expecting afternoon pop up showers and thunderstorms at 50% coverage with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Past today, we can expect hot and dry conditions.