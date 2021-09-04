Plenty of sunshine this Weekend!

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! We have a great Labor Day Weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine to go around! Today and tomorrow we will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s with only a 10% chance of a pop up shower.

On Labor Day expect a few more clouds and storms in the forecast with building humidity. There will be a 30% chance of thunderstorms on Monday with partly cloudy conditions.

We are watching a tropical disturbance that is expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday and has a 30% chance of further development. Expect wave of rain and tropical moisture mid week.

