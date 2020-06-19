Plenty of Summer Heat with Few Summer Showers

MOBILE, Al (WKRG) – Happy Friday! Our weather continues to not stray too far away from the previous day. Today starts quiet and mild for most, but we’ll warm up quickly. We’ll see daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will feel warmer due to typical summertime humidity.

Today will be mostly dry, but there will be a few pop-ups around, mainly the afternoon and early evening associated with the sea-breeze. The chance a shower or thunderstorm finding you is only 10%. For most it’s a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

For the first official weekend of summer/the Father’s Day weekend don’t expect many changes to what we get today, but it will be a bit toastier with a few more spots in the mid-90s.

Into next week, with deeper moisture arriving, the chance for rain will see an uptick. Through most of next week it will look very summer-like with our typical daytime showers and storms at a 40% chance or better. With a bit more rain, it won’t be quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s, which is seasonable. Lows will remain in the low to middle 70s.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for at least the next 5 days and likely longer. This is thanks to a layer of Saharan Dust. Some of that dust will likely make it’s way into the Gulf next week. This will likely mean enhanced sunrises/sunset and might result in some allergies.