Plenty of Heat with a Few Showers; More Rain Next Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It is more of the same as we round out the week. Today starts somewhat comfortable with humidity that will be somewhat bearable. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out right along the coastline. Temperatures will warm quickly into the afternoon with temperatures in the lower and middles 90s. A sea breeze shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but rain chances will hold at less than 10%.

Moisture will begin to slowly rise this weekend leading the better coverage of showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will climb to 30% by Sunday and into the 40-50% range by next week. With higher humidity this weekend it will also feel hotter.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next five days.