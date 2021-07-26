Plenty of Heat, Isolated Storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today is going to be a hot day with isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Heat index values will be getting into the triple digits in a few areas with plenty of humidity out there. There is only a 20% chance of rain with highs in the low 90s. A great beach and boating forecast with low risk for rip currents and 1 foot offshore.

With a little more moisture, rain chances will increase a little bit as we move through mid-week as highs remain in the 90s. By mid-week, about half the area will find daily showers and storms. Lows will continue to remain steady in the mid-70s.

As high pressure eases back in by the end of the week rain chances will run slightly lower with just under half to a third of the area getting daily summer pop-up storms. Highs will continue to be seasonal, in the 90s and each day will bring a heat index value at or above 100.

In the tropics, we continue to track the disturbance near the east coast of Florida. The chance this develops continues to go down as it approaches land. This does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast. The rest of the tropics are quiet.