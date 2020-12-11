Pleasant Weather Today; Rising Weekend Rain Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, it’s going to be another nice day, but changes are on the way. For today it’s a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with highs climbing to the lower 70s.

A southerly wind will produce a warmer night tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Rain returns to the forecast for our Saturday as the first of two fronts move in. Tomorrow it’s a 50% rain chance with low 70s. On Sunday it’s a 30% rain chance with the best chance for rain coming late. By Monday sunshine returns and so does chilly weather with highs only in the 50s.

We’ll see lows drop to the 30s and 40s Monday night into Tuesday, but as quickly as we cool down another front will likely arrive by Wednesday. This will likely help reinforce chilly weather for most of the work-week next week.