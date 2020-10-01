Pleasant Weather Continues; Tropics a Bit More Active

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Today will be another sun-filled day. Another cold front will approach and move south through the region during the evening hours. Prior to that, highs will reach the lower 80s, which is close to seasonal norms. This cold front will have no moisture to work with, so we anticipate a wind shifting to the north with no rain. Temperatures will edge lower for Friday and the weekend. Morning lows will dip to near 50 by Saturday morning with highs in the middle 70s. Skies will stay sunny.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a pair of tropical waves. The first wave is centered south of Jamaica. The system will continue moving west through the end of the week. Environmental conditions will become more favorable for development. There is now a HIGH CHANCE that a tropical depression will form this weekend. The system is expected to bring heavy rain to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and early next week.

Another tropical wave, currently moving through the Lesser Antilles, will move west through the Caribbean this weekend. The system has a LOW CHANCE of development early next week as it moves south of the Caribbean and Jamaica.

Currently, it does not appear that the Gulf Coast is under any threat from these systems. We should still keep our eyes on these tropical waves through the weekend and next week.