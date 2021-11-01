Pleasant weather continues, Small rain chance late this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered high clouds will stick around tonight, but the forecast is looking quite nice through the middle of the week.

A few clouds will skirt across the skies tonight. For most of the region, skies will stay mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will stay light and out of the north.

High pressure will remain in control over the Southeast and Gulf Coast. We anticipate a healthy supply of sunshine. Highs will reach the middle 70s.

Our next rain chance will arrive Thursday with the passage of a weak cold front. Temperatures look to drop again for Friday and the weekend.