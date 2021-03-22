Pleasant Today; Unsettled by Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good Monday morning Gulf Coast! It’s going to be a nice day along the Gulf Coast, but the rest of the week won’t be so nice.

Today begins with a bit of chill for most. Skies are dry and there are no visibility issues.

Temperatures will eventually warm to the upper 60s and low 70s, which is very seasonal, under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be switching out of the southeast later on. Tonight will see increasing clouds and humidity which will keep our overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s.

The pattern starting tomorrow will be unsettled. Rain chances will increase throughout the day tomorrow and by the afternoon it will be a decent chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain chances will continue to run high Wednesday and Thursday. Times of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely. By the end of Thursday, some spots could pick up several inches of rain. Wednesday brings a small potential of severe weather mainly west of I-65 and we’re keeping a close eye on the Thursday forecast for the potential of severe weather. Those details still need to be ironed out, just something to watch for now.

For the end of the work-week into the weekend showers and thunderstorms will become more scattered. Highs will range in the upper 70s with lows in the 60s.