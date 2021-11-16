Pleasant start, warm day ahead

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We have another lovely day in store. Starting out with temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s around town. We will see mostly clear skies with no chance of rain. We will be slightly warmer today and tomorrow sitting in the mid to upper 70’s.

Skies will remain sunny with just some passing fair-weather clouds. Our next cold front will arrive Thursday. We anticipate extra clouds with only a few showers. This will usher in another cooldown for Friday and next weekend. Highs will reach the 60s with morning lows in the 40s

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories