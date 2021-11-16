Pleasant start, warm day ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good morning Gulf Coast! We have another lovely day in store. Starting out with temperatures in the upper 40’s and low 50’s around town. We will see mostly clear skies with no chance of rain. We will be slightly warmer today and tomorrow sitting in the mid to upper 70’s.

Skies will remain sunny with just some passing fair-weather clouds. Our next cold front will arrive Thursday. We anticipate extra clouds with only a few showers. This will usher in another cooldown for Friday and next weekend. Highs will reach the 60s with morning lows in the 40s