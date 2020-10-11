Pleasant start, beautiful afternoon ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting off with temperatures in the low 70s with a few low level clouds. Today looks much more pleasant with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80’s. We will see likely see breezy conditions with winds from the west with gusts up to 20 mph.

Double red flags are flyingat Fort Walton Beach with rough surf along the Gulf Coast. High risk for rip currents and a high UV index are in the forecast.

For the rest of your work week, there is no rain in the forecast with highs in the mid-to-upper 80’s and lows in the 60’s. We could see a couple of cold fronts pass which will help keep our air drier.

In the tropics, Delta is now post-tropical (non-tropical regular low pressure) and will continue to move to the northeast, but should not impact our weather. We are also watching another tropical wave in the central Atlantic that could organize a little this weekend and early next week as it moves west. However, by midweek next week, upper level winds become unfavorable for development.