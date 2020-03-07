Pleasant Saturday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! We had a lovely day filled with sunshine yesterday. This morning we woke up to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. This afternoon we will be mostly sunny with a high of 62.

This week we will warm slowly, but steadily. An extra layer will be needed in the mornings. Get out there and enjoy the weekend. It’s more sunshine on Sunday, but there will be a few more clouds.

Highs remain in the mid-60s. There will be building clouds as we head towards Monday. Into next week, southerly winds will return. This will lead to more moisture and slightly warmer temperatures.

On Monday it’s highs back in the 70s with a slight rain chance later in the day. Rain chances increase Tuesday as moisture from a cold front moves in bringing us scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This cold front won’t move through, which will lead to isolated showers and highs in the 70s remaining through the middle half of next week.