Pleasant night ahead, Rain chances rising this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a warm and dry start to the work. It looks likes you will need the umbrellas this week as the weather pattern becomes more unsettled.

The weather pattern remains quiet as high pressure remains in control. Skies will remain clear through the evening and into the overnight hours. Areas of fog will likely develop by sunrise. Keep this in mind as you get out early for your Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50s with light winds.

The weather pattern will become active starting Tuesday. A complex of storms will form to our west and move over Louisiana. It will come close enough to our part of the Gulf Coast to give us clouds and some scattered rain. Highs will manage to reach 80.

A cold front will move through the region Wednesday night. Ahead of it, a large batch rain and storms will move through the area Wednesday morning setting of a dreary day. The front will stall in the northern Gulf will several batches of rain rolling along it from west to east though the rest of the week. This means mostly cloudy skies and daily rain chances through the weekend.