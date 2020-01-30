Pleasant Late January Day Before Rain Arrives Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning and happy Thursday, or happy Friday Eve. Forecast headlines include early morning fog, seasonable temperatures and some sunshine this afternoon, and rain tomorrow.

Today will be dry for the Gulf Coast with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It will be chilly during the first half of the day with temperatures in the 40s and some wind chills in the 30s. Temperatures will run close to seasonal norms with highs reaching the lower 60s. Clouds will begin to increase in coverage through the night as another quick-moving pressure moves towards us from the western Gulf of Mexico. Due to an increase in clouds and moisture, tonight will be warmer with lows near 50.

Friday will be another gloomy and wet day. Scattered rain will spread across the region. Most areas will end up with less than 1” of rain. Highs will stay cool thanks to overcast skies. Highs will only reach the upper 50s.

We are getting set for a gorgeous weekend. Skies will clear out Saturday with full sunshine by Sunday. Highs will climb into the mid-60s. Past this weekend we’ll begin to go on a warming trend. By Tuesday highs will approach 70, but our next front won’t be far away. We’ll get rain Tuesday and Wednesday before seasonable temperatures return for the end of next week.