Pleasant evening, Front passing tomorrow with a few showers

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good evening, Gulf Coast! We are having a pleasant evening with temperatures getting into the upper 60s. Tomorrow morning lows will be above average in the mid-to-upper 50’s north of I-10 and lower 60’s closer to the beaches.

We could see a few areas of patchy fog with mostly cloudy conditions to start out your Thursday. A front is passing through tomorrow and will bring a 30% chance of rain throughout the day. We will be clearing out by the evening with a few lingering clouds.

A partial lunar eclipse is peaking at 3:02 AM on Friday morning! We will be cooling down a little behind this front with highs in the mid-60’s Friday afternoon. We will be back into the low 70’s by the weekend with plenty of sunshine! Another front on Monday with a cooldown to start out next week.

