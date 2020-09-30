Picture Perfect Weather!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

High pressure will remain the dominant weather feature for today. Winds will remain light with lots of sunshine. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 70s. That is anywhere from 5-10° below average. Another cold front will push through the region Thursday. This will be a dry cold front, so no rain with this one. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

The extended outlook is quiet. Highs will run below average in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Some communities may drop into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the western Caribbean Sea. Forecast models continue to indicate a broad area of low pressure forming late this week. This will be a chance for tropical development this weekend. At this time, it does not appear that anything will threaten our part of the Gulf Coast, but it is something we will continue to monitor.