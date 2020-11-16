Picture Perfect Fall Weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today’s headlines include lovely weather at home, staying cool, and tracking the tropics.

A cold front moved through yesterday and that’s going to help set the table for what will be beautiful week weather-wise. It will come with some chilly mornings, so as you head out the door today a sweater may be needed.

We’ll warm slowly even with plenty of sunshine. Highs will only manage the middle and upper 60s! Winds will be northerly keeping things nice and dry. It will be breezy at times and offshore there is a small craft advisory through the afternoon.

For the rest of the week expect morning lows in the 40s until Friday where it will be more-so 50s, highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, and skies are expected to remain dry!

TROPICS: Iota is now a category 4 hurricane and could make a run at becoming a Category 5 before making landfall later today. Central America will be dealing with another major hurricane just a few weeks after Eta. Because of this, the impacts could potentially be catastrophic.

After making landfall, the storm will fall apart over the mountainous terrain of Nicaragua and Honduras. Iota poses no threat to the U.S.

We are also watching another area in the Caribbean that right now, has a low chance for development within 5 days. It is too early for any more details, but it is just something we are watching.