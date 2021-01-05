Patchy Morning Fog, Afternoon Sunshine; Rain Mid-Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. As you head out the door you might want to give yourself a little extra time as there will be some pockets of patchy dense fog. It’s also a cool start to the day with most beginning with temperatures in the 40s. Any fog will mix out by mid-morning and we’ll transition to a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will climb to the low and mid 60s for daytime highs.

Tonight will be chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly clear sky. Clouds will increase throughout the day tomorrow with low 60s. From Wednesday night into Thursday a cold front will approach from the west. This front will bring scattered showers and a maybe a few thunderstorms Thursday.

Any rain will move away during the second half of the day Thursday, then cooler air will move in. Friday through the weekend we get highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s with the potential we could dip to around freezing.

A second system will arrive early next week to bring more showers and reinforce the colder air.