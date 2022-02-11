MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are starting out with areas of patchy fog. Take it slow on the roads this morning! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and low 40s. We have another day filled with sunshine. Our warming trend continues with highs climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A light south wind will develop into the afternoon.

We will see building clouds on Saturday with a slim chance of rain at 10% through Sunday. A cold front will pass through Saturday evening. This will not be a rain maker, in fact we might not even see a sprinkle. Morning clouds will stick around for Sunday morning, but we will become clear again for the afternoon. A cooldown to end this weekend with highs in the mid 50s Sunday afternoon. We will be back in the low 60s by Valentine’s Day!